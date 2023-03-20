Fife College is hosting a number of open day events at its campuses next week.

The events will offer an opportunity for members of the public to find out more about the 400 courses in over 40 different subject areas that will start in August.

Open to anyone considering attending college for further or higher qualifications, skills training or to undertake an apprenticeship, the events will also feature several taster sessions and demonstrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of the taster sessions on offer include virtual reality equipment demonstrations, cocktail making sessions, science experiments and e-sports tournaments.

The events, which are part of College Development Network’s nationwide ‘Big College Open Week’, will also offer an opportunity to explore the campuses.

Staff will be on hand to help answer questions on all aspects of student support, from funding and applications to the wider range of support measures the college has put in place in response to the cost of living crisis.

The Open Days will be held between 4pm and 8pm at Kirkcaldy campus on Tuesday, March 28; Glenrothes campus on Wednesday, March 29 and Dunfermline campus on Thursday, March 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dorothee Leslie, Fife College’s vice principal, said: “Our open days are a fantastic opportunity to get a real feel for the courses on offer here at Fife College. From the choice to study full-time or part-time to work-based learning and degree-level progression opportunities, there are a wide variety of ways to study the 40 subject areas offered at our campuses across Fife.

"Whether you are leaving school this coming summer or looking for further qualifications to change career or enhance employment opportunities, I would urge you to join us at one or our events this month and find out more about how the college could be the perfect next step.”

Wendy Grindle, head of marketing and development at CDN, added: “We are really excited to be launching the very first Big College Open Week. It’s all part of the Choose College campaign and aims to highlight the incredible opportunities colleges offer.