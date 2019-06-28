Fife college to reopen after ceiling collapse

Fife College is to reopen after heavy rain cause part of the roof to cave in earlier this week.

The incident on Monday saw one student in a near-miss after a metre-long piece of the ceiling landed next to her in the reception.

Water came pouring in and forced the college to close until repairs could be carried out.

Now bosses at Fife College say the building will reopen on Monday, but several areas will remain closed while repairs are ongoing.

A Fife College spokesperson said: “Kirkcaldy Campus will open as normal from Monday, July 1, with all scheduled interviews and events going ahead as planned.

“The training kitchens and restaurant on the ground floor will remain closed until repair work has been carried out.

“All repair work will be scheduled and phased to ensure minimal disruption.

“We wish to thank our students, colleagues and visitors for their patience and understanding during the incident last week.”

