Students from high schools around Fife have been given a taste of the tourism and hospitality sectors thanks to a special ’takeover day’ event at Fife College.

Students from Dunfermline High School, Bell Baxter High School, Balwearie High School, Lochgelly High School and Levenmouth Academy were provided with hands-on learning and given unique insights into the industry at the event held at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Adam Fairweather, academic head for business, enterprise and tourism with supported programmes at Fife College, said: “Our Tourism Takeover Day offered a fantastic opportunity for pupils to gain first-hand experience in the tourism and hospitality sectors. By engaging with industry professionals and participating in practical activities, they have gained valuable insights into a fast-paced, dynamic sector which offers a wide range of career options.

“We are proud to collaborate with our partners to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals."

Students at Fife College were able to sample roles in the tourism industry at the Fife College event (Pic: Submitted)

Amongst the industry involved were representatives from the Scottish Deer Centre who shared insights on modern zoos, focusing on conservation and research. Pupils also received advice on crafting effective job applications and CVs. Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum emphasised that everyone is a tourist and highlighted local areas as tourist hotspots, showing that tourism extends beyond iconic landmarks.

Greener Kirkcaldy and Fife College’s sustainability team discussed the environmental impact of UK versus international travel with pupils, encouraging sustainable travel practices while students also experienced the latest advancements in educational technology with VR headsets and treadmills in the College's new Learning Innovation Hub.