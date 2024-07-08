Fife College tourism takeover day inspires pupils
and live on Freeview channel 276
Students from Dunfermline High School, Bell Baxter High School, Balwearie High School, Lochgelly High School and Levenmouth Academy were provided with hands-on learning and given unique insights into the industry at the event held at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.
Adam Fairweather, academic head for business, enterprise and tourism with supported programmes at Fife College, said: “Our Tourism Takeover Day offered a fantastic opportunity for pupils to gain first-hand experience in the tourism and hospitality sectors. By engaging with industry professionals and participating in practical activities, they have gained valuable insights into a fast-paced, dynamic sector which offers a wide range of career options.
“We are proud to collaborate with our partners to inspire the next generation of tourism and hospitality professionals."
Amongst the industry involved were representatives from the Scottish Deer Centre who shared insights on modern zoos, focusing on conservation and research. Pupils also received advice on crafting effective job applications and CVs. Andrew Carnegie Birthplace Museum emphasised that everyone is a tourist and highlighted local areas as tourist hotspots, showing that tourism extends beyond iconic landmarks.
Greener Kirkcaldy and Fife College’s sustainability team discussed the environmental impact of UK versus international travel with pupils, encouraging sustainable travel practices while students also experienced the latest advancements in educational technology with VR headsets and treadmills in the College's new Learning Innovation Hub.
There was also an opportunity to practise serving drinks, delivering safety briefings and trying on uniforms in the College's state-of-the-art aircraft training cabin.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.