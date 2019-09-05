Fife community training hub set for expansion

Councillors have agreed to give £30,000 to allow a community training hub to expand.

At Levenmouth area committee on Wednesday, they agreed to fund two new projects.

One will give Levenmouth Academy pupils access to practical skills training.

They will continue to receive literacy and numeracy training from the school, with a joint support from the hub which will put the skills to use, such as teaching accurate measurements and cost estimation.

The second project revolves around the expansion of the hub’s capacity to provide training in a broader sense to include evening and weekend opportunities for young people to participate in skills and development training.

Kenneth McAllister, co-founder of the hub, told councillors: “This is a unique product that no one offers anywhere else in Scotland.

“It gives young people a chance to try out practical skills before committing to training or an apprenticeship.”

Mr McAllister told councillors that recently, a young student had dropped out of an electrician training course because he discovered it wasn’t for him. After a few weeks training at the hub, realised he loved plumbing and enrolled in a training course.

He said it was raising attainment as young persons could try out vocations before committing to them.

Couincillor Ken Caldwell, committee convener, welcomed the expansion news adding: “It’s been great getting feedback from trainees on the difference the hub has made to their lives, and their families lives.

“It gives them an opportunity to look at a positive future for themselves and contribute to the local economy.”