Fife Council area school holidays 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at schools across the Kingdom will soon be returning to lessons after their Christmas and new year break, but when will they next be out of the classroom?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With holidays to be planned and a new calendar to be filled in for the year, here’s the details of holidays and in service days for 2025, according to the latest details provided by Fife Council.

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 23, 2024 – Friday, January 3, 2025

In service day: Wednesday, February 12

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are the school holiday dates for the Fife Council area in 2025. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

February holiday: Thursday, February 13 – Friday, February 14

Easter holiday: Monday, April 7 to Friday, April 18

Public holiday: Monday, May 5

Local holiday: Monday, June 2

In service day: Tuesday, June 3

Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15

In service day: Monday, August 18 – Tuesday, August 19

October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24

In service day: Friday, November 14

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026