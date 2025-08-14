Fife Council area school holidays for the 2025/26 academic year

By Fiona Dobie
Published 14th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
The summer holidays are almost over for another year with kids across the Kingdom set to return to the classroom next week.

It’s a time that’s popular with the parents/carers who are likely counting down the days, but it’s generally not so popular with the youngsters.

As the final preparations are being completed to be prepared for the start of the new term, we take a look at the holidays planned for the next 12 months for local pupils.

Here we’ve listed all the holidays for Fife’s schools for the upcoming academic year (2025/26). All dates are inclusive and are according to Fife Council’s website.

Pupils across Fife are preparing to head back to school after the summer holidays. (Pic: Michael Gillen)placeholder image
Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15

In service day: Monday, August 18 – Tuesday, August 19

October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24

In service day: Friday, November 14

Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026

In service day: Wednesday, February 11

February holiday: Thursday, February 12 – Friday, February 13

Easter holiday: Friday, April 3 – Friday, April 17

May holiday: Monday, May 4

In service day: Thursday, May 7

Local holiday: Monday, June 1

Summer holiday: Monday, July 6 – Friday, August 14

In service day: Monday, August 17 – Tuesday, August 18

