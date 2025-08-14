Fife Council area school holidays for the 2025/26 academic year
It’s a time that’s popular with the parents/carers who are likely counting down the days, but it’s generally not so popular with the youngsters.
As the final preparations are being completed to be prepared for the start of the new term, we take a look at the holidays planned for the next 12 months for local pupils.
Here we’ve listed all the holidays for Fife’s schools for the upcoming academic year (2025/26). All dates are inclusive and are according to Fife Council’s website.
Summer holiday: Friday, July 4 – Friday, August 15
In service day: Monday, August 18 – Tuesday, August 19
October holiday: Monday, October 13 – Friday, October 24
In service day: Friday, November 14
Christmas holiday: Monday, December 22 – Friday, January 2, 2026
In service day: Wednesday, February 11
February holiday: Thursday, February 12 – Friday, February 13
Easter holiday: Friday, April 3 – Friday, April 17
May holiday: Monday, May 4
In service day: Thursday, May 7
Local holiday: Monday, June 1
Summer holiday: Monday, July 6 – Friday, August 14
In service day: Monday, August 17 – Tuesday, August 18