Fife Council: Enrolment opens for P1 school places

Parents and carers can now enrol children for starting school.

Fife Council confirmed this week that the application process for enrolling children into P1 is now open.

Applications should be completed online by March 15.

Parents and carers can enrol their child into their catchment school or make a placing request for other schools they would prefer the child to attend.

When submitting an application, the following will be required: child's details (including medical history); emergency contact information; doctor and health visitors information.

Also required will be a copy of the child's birth certificate, and two forms of proof that show the child lives in the school’s catchment area – for example, council tax notification form, utility bill or other form of ID with the name and address of the parent or carer on it.

Copies of council tax bills can be downloaded from Fife Council’s website. The council tax notification must be the most recent bill, and any utility bill used for proof of address must not be more than six months old.

Applications can be submitted at www.fife.gov.uk/services/form-pages/enrol-a-child-into-primary-1.