Union bosses said the picket lines at primary schools across Fife, and Scotland as a whole, sent a message to the Scottish Government and CoSLA that they must improve their pay offer.

Secondary school teachers across Scotland will walk out on strike today (Wednesday), closing the majority of high schools.

The strikes involve members of the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), NASUWT, Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and the Association of Headteachers and Deputes (AHDS) unions.

Primary school teachers across Fife and the rest of Scotland walked out as part of the latest industrial action this week. (Pic: Michael Gillen).

The trade unions have demanded a 10 per cent pay increase, but the Scottish Government has offered five per cent, including rises of up to 6.85 per cent for the lowest-paid staff.

Andrea Bradley, General Secretary of the EIS, said primary teachers had “once again, responded magnificently in their support” of Tuesday’s strike action.

She said: “While they would much rather be in class working with children, teachers have turned out on picket lines – in some terrible weather – to send a very strong and clear message to the Scottish Government and CoSLA that they must do better on pay.

“Teachers have grown increasingly angry at the inaction, obfuscation and spin from the Scottish Government and CoSLA on pay. The repeated delays during the negotiation process, coupled with the repeated attempts by the Scottish Government and CoSLA to pit teachers against other groups of workers, have only served to strengthen teachers’ resolve to achieve a fair pay settlement.”

On Monday, a meeting of the Scottish Negotiating Committee for Teachers (SNCT), which brings together unions, local authorities and the Scottish Government, took place in an attempt to avert the strike action but with no resolution.

Ms Bradley added: “While there has been some slight progress in discussions over the past week, we are still awaiting an improved offer from the Scottish Government and CoSLA– more than nine months after teachers should have received a pay rise. The reality is that only a substantially improved offer can end this dispute – and it is down to the Scottish Government and CoSLA to deliver that improved pay offer to teachers.”

Ms Bradley also welcomed the continuing strong support from parents across Scotland for the ongoing pay dispute: “Teachers on picket lines have received very strong support from parents, and this was reinforced today by the results of a survey by the National Parent Forum for Scotland which indicates that more than 80 per cent of parents support the ongoing industrial action by teachers. Parents understand the value of teachers, and teachers are grateful for the continuing support of parents in our campaign for a fair pay settlement.”

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said both sides in the dispute would have to compromise in order to reach a resolution, adding discussions would continue.

However, if no agreement is reached, teachers plan to strike on a further 16 days, beginning next week, with those in two local authorities striking on each of the 16 days.