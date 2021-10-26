Calette Duke and Jenna Payne were named winners of the scholarship, which is offered by principal, Hugh Hall.

Neave Gallagher, Michelle Sinclair, Piotr Panek, Emily Letham and Rebekah Massey were also awarded runners-up scholarships.

The scholarship was created by the principal to support college students who progress to degree level studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Calette Duke (pictured right) and Jenna Payne were named winners of the scholarship, which is offered by the Fife College principal, Hugh Hall.

The winners receive £2000 each for their scholarship awards while runners-up each get £500.

Jenna Payne, who studied HND fashion and design and is now going on to Glasgow Caledonian University to study BA (Hons) fashion and business, was also delighted to be named one of the scholarship winners.

Jenna Payne, from Lochgelly, said: “Receiving this scholarship was an amazing way to end my time at college. It will allow me to purchase materials and equipment that I haven’t been able to buy yet and will give me a huge push as I am studying a practical course.

“The scholarship has also boosted my confidence in my skills, and I am excited to progress onto university.”

Calette Duke, from Methil, said: “I was extremely happy to receive this award as the money is going to really help me grow and develop my start-up business. The extra funds will enable me to open more child development classes in Fife, as well as being able to offer teens and tots groups too. I’ll also invest in musical instruments to allow kids to explore their musical skills.”

Dr Hall, said it was important the students are given recognition.

“Entries for this year’s scholarship were of a very high standard,” he said.

"Given the challenges our students have faced in recent times, it was only right that we recognised as many as possible for their amazing efforts and commitment.

“Each recipient is thoroughly deserving of their award, which we hope will give them some much needed support as they start their university studies. Good luck to them all.”

For further details about scholarships at Fife College visit the Adam Smith Scholarships page or email [email protected]

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.