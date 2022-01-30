Fife firm visit to Kirkcaldy High School inspires the next generation of young scientists and engineers

Lochgelly-based Clas-SiC Waferfab specialises in semi-conductor design, testing and manufacture.

US-based owner and CEO Carl Johnson and engineering manager Graeme Morland met with Science, Technology, Engineering and Science (STEM) teachers and pupils to see some of the equipment they had purchased for the school in action.

Clas-SiC is passionate about innovation and inspiring the next generation of Scientists and Engineers, with investment in education a key part of the company's purpose. Since 2021, Clas-SiC has donated £15,000 to Kirkcaldy High School, with further investment planned for 2022.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Pictured are: Derek Allan, Carl Johnson, Graeme Morland and Ross Paterson.

This has allowed the school to purchase various pieces of cutting-edge technology for use in the Science and Design, Engineering and Technology (DET) Departments to enhance pupil learning.

In DET this includes a state of the art CNC centre lathe, sublimation printer, vacuum bag press and a desktop forge. In Science, laser lightboxes and lenses, light gates, Bluetooth-linked motion sensor equipment, model chemical structure sets and new electrical circuit boards are now being used to give learners a much improved practical experience.

Rector Derek Allan said that Clas-SiC's sponsorship had hugely enhanced the learning of pupils at KHS and allowed teachers to integrate high-tech equipment into existing courses at all stages, as well as supporting new experiences that they were previously unable to do.

He said staff and pupils were really pleased to welcome the firm representatives to the school as the visit had a positive impact on pupils.

US-based owner and CEO Carl Johnson and Engineering Manager Graeme Morland met with Science, Technology, Engineering and Science (STEM) teachers and pupils to see some of the equipment they had purchased for the school in action. Clas-SiC is passionate about innovation and inspiring the next generation of Scientists and Engineers, with investment in education a key part of the company's purpose. Since 2021, Clas-SiC has donated £15,000 to Kirkcaldy High School, with further investment planned for 2022.

He said: "It was a pleasure to meet Carl and Graeme ... their passion for science research and STEM learning is inspiring."

He also thanked the school's Developing the Young Workforce co-ordinator Ross Paterson, who had worked hard to develop the partnership.

Mr Allan said that the school looks forward to developing an already strong relationship to promote careers for young people in STEM.

He added that the school would love to see its top science and technology students working on Clas-SiCs projects of the future.

US-based owner and CEO Carl Johnson and Engineering Manager Graeme Morland met with Science, Technology, Engineering and Science (STEM) teachers and pupils to see some of the equipment they had purchased for the school in action. Clas-SiC is passionate about innovation and inspiring the next generation of Scientists and Engineers, with investment in education a key part of the company's purpose. Since 2021, Clas-SiC has donated £15,000 to Kirkcaldy High School, with further investment planned for 2022.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.