Fife graduate wins top awards for music therapy

Katie McKinnon, from Fife, has graduated this July from Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh with a MSc Music Therapy - alongside two awards recognising her outstanding academic and professional achievements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Katie was named Best Overall Postgraduate Student of the Year across QMU’s Schools of Occupational Therapy and Arts Therapies, and Nursing and Paramedic Science. She also received the Make a Splash Award for her dissertation. This prize is awarded to a student whose highly reflexive and critically engaged dissertation contributes new knowledge to the field and shows strong potential for publication in Approaches, an academic journal focused on music therapy practice, profession and discipline.

Throughout her studies, Katie distinguished herself with her bold advocacy for young people’s rights, her critical engagement with theory and practice, and her deep commitment to anti-oppressive and reflective approaches in her work. These qualities, combined with her academic excellence and unwavering passion, made her a deserving recipient of these awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katie, who has ADHD, is the first in her family to graduate from university. Reflecting on her achievement, she described completing her Master's as “the biggest gift to herself.”

Katie McKinnon

Her path into music therapy was shaped by her work experience. Katie completed her undergraduate degree in music at the University of Huddersfield, overcoming a range of personal challenges along the way. After graduating with first class honours, she worked at Saffron Hall in Essex as the Learning and Participation Coordinator. Part of her role was working with ‘Together in Sound’ - a music therapy project supporting people living with dementia and their companions. Working alongside the participants and experienced music therapists, Katie discovered her calling. She applied to QMU’s MSc in Music Therapy - the only course of its kind in Scotland.

Katie, said: "I had the most amazing time at QMU. Doing my Master’s was truly the best decision I’ve made. My placements were a real highlight. In first year, I worked with adults with learning disabilities, and in second year I was placed in a high school in Fife as a music therapist two days a week for six months. That experience confirmed that this is the age group I’d love to work with after graduating."

Katie celebrated her graduation at the second of QMU’s three July ceremonies, joined by her proud mum. The ceremony on 8th July was a memorable one, attended by QMU’s newly appointed Chancellor, entrepreneur and Great British Sewing Bee judge Patrick Grant, as well as honorary graduates Ashley Jensen - Scottish actress and star of BBC’s Shetland - and Shona McCarthy - former Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a neurodivergent student, Katie accessed a range of support services whilst studying at QMU. She applied through the Disabled Student Award, which enabled her to receive necessary equipment and guidance from a dedicated Study Skills Tutor. QMU continues to expand its inclusive support offerings, including the new Autism & Uni Toolkit - an online resource designed to help autistic students thrive in higher education.

Katie is currently seeking roles working with young people and is excited about where her music therapy journey might take her next.