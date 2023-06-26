The head boy and head girl from Balwearie High School will be part of the ceremony which will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh. School rector Neil McNeil will also be part of the day's events.

The opportunity to take part in the historic event came around thanks to a notable Balwearie alumnus, Dr Joseph Morrow, who is the current Right Honourable Lord Lyon King of Arms .

Mr McNeil explains: “Back in January, I received a call from the Lord Lyon. We are his alma mater, and he said that he wanted to give something back to the community, and he asked, if we would like to be involved in the honours of Scotland thanksgiving service – and I said yes!”.

Rector Neil McNeil with pupils Anna Grieve and Lochlan Sweaton who will represent the school at a national service of thanksgiving with King Charles III, known as the Honours of Scotland ceremony. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Balwearie ’s head boy, Lochlan Sweaton, and head girl, Anna Grieve, will participate in the procession from Edinburgh Castle along the Royal Mile to St Giles'. Lochlan will then be involved in the honours handover.

Mr McNeil explains: “The head boy has a bit more to do because he will be party to presenting the honours, which happen to be the oldest crown jewels in Britain and are usually locked up in Edinburgh Castle, so he willl be party to that, with the cushion with a crown on it and it will be presented to the King. Lochlan will be there in terms of handing that over.”the rector added: “It is quite an honour for him, I would say”.

The Honours of Scotland date back to at least 1540 when the crown was made for James V, who wore it to the coronation of Queen Mary of Guise. Little is known about the sceptre's origins. Mary Queen of Scots was the first monarch to be crowned using both the crown and sceptre in 1543.

