Beath High School will host the Fife Family Fun Day as part of a partnership between Shell Fife NGL plant and Aberdeen Science Centre.

The free event is on Saturday, (May 20) from 10.00am - 3.00pm at Beath High School, Cowdenbeath with a variety of activities on throughout the day including building and programming Lego robotics with Computer Xplorers, STEM throughout history lessons with Techfest and the chance to learn all about optical illusions from the former president of Edinburgh’s Magic Circle, Tricky Ricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Burnett, Shell Fife NGL plant manager, said the event is an opportunity to build interest in science, which he says plays an “important role” as society faces the challenge of creating cleaner energy.

Beath High School will host the event on Saturday, 20 May (Pic: Gordon Holmes)

He continued: “Having fun with science at an early age can encourage children to further their interest at secondary school and beyond, and we’re all for this. We also like to meet with our neighbours.”