Fife high school set to host STEM fun day
A Fife high school will host a day of exciting STEM education - thanks to Shell and Aberdeen Science Centre.
Beath High School will host the Fife Family Fun Day as part of a partnership between Shell Fife NGL plant and Aberdeen Science Centre.
The free event is on Saturday, (May 20) from 10.00am - 3.00pm at Beath High School, Cowdenbeath with a variety of activities on throughout the day including building and programming Lego robotics with Computer Xplorers, STEM throughout history lessons with Techfest and the chance to learn all about optical illusions from the former president of Edinburgh’s Magic Circle, Tricky Ricky.
Craig Burnett, Shell Fife NGL plant manager, said the event is an opportunity to build interest in science, which he says plays an “important role” as society faces the challenge of creating cleaner energy.
He continued: “Having fun with science at an early age can encourage children to further their interest at secondary school and beyond, and we’re all for this. We also like to meet with our neighbours.”
Bryan Snelling, chief executive at Aberdeen Science Centre, said: “We are very excited to partner up with Shell for our Fife Family Fun Day. From Lego robots to optical illusions, we will truly have something for every member of the family to enjoy. We are once again working alongside some fantastic organisations who will be running many of the activities and stalls on offer, including Dundee Science Centre and Doodle and Splat, who will ensure the event will be a day to remember”.