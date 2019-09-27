Fife hits 100% recruitment for primary school teachers

All primary teaching positions in Fife have been filled, thanks to a successful campaign.

Fife Council confirmed this week there were no current vacancies across the region.

Addressing the monthly full council meeting, Councillor Fay Sinclair, convener of the education and children’s committee, said: “We were in a position at the start of this year to enhance our supply pool, and any new vacancies identified since the start of term have been filled via that or from candidates from our generic interview campaign .

“Going forward, any new vacancies will be advertised as per business as usual.”

You may also be interested in:

New appeal to identify cyclist seriously hurt in Fife crash

Salvation Army outgrows Kirkcaldy town centre base

Boss of collapsed care firm blames ‘biggest joke’ Fife Council

In Auugst 2018 there were 20 vacancies – four down on the 2017 total.

Cllr Sinclair added: “We have made steady progress and I would hope we would now be in a position to manage vacancies very successfully.”

Shelagh McLean, head of education services, said there were just five vacanc iess in Fife’s secondary schools.

She added: “We’ve established a good induction and professional development programme for teachers in Fife, which I believe helps us not just attract new staff but retain them too.

“This year has seen our biggest in-take of primary probationers to date, with some 165 new probationer teachers joining our team.

“Fife’s a great place to live and work with lots of vibrant schools in varied communities offering rewarding experiences for teachers.

“I hope we’ll continue to attract excellent professionals to work with our young people.”

Emma O'Neill , Local Democracy Reporting Service