Fife primary school children learn at Balgove Larder

Around 147 children from primary schools around north east Fife spent a day at Balgove Larder last week, to learn about working in the countryside.

Children from Canongate, Lawhead, Guardbridge, Dairsie, Largoward and Newport primary schools were split into groups and visited a series of activity stations aimed to encourage them to get hands-on with tasks showing diverse rural jobs, as part of the event organised by charity RHET.

The event gave them the opportunity to meet livestock from Balgove Larder’s estate, take part in hands-on workshops, like woodworking with Balgove’s own joiner using wood from the estate, chat to Balgove Larder butchery, explore farm machinery, find out about seasonal vegetables and cereals from the chief grower at Balgove Larder, and meet baker Murray Barnett of Barnetts Bakery.

For more information on Balgove Larder call 01334 898145, email info@balgove.com or visit www.balgove.com.