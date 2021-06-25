Fife primary school head teacher retires
A popular head teacher at a Fife primary school has retired.
Friday, 25th June 2021, 3:18 pm
Jackie Carswell has retired from her role as head teacher at Kinglassie Primary School after eight years at the school.
Ms Carswell received well wishes from parents, pupils and staff as school closed for the summer break.
A virtual assembly was held with poems, dances and much more, all organised by the pupils and staff.
A quiz was even organised to see which students knew the most about Ms Carswell.
Teacher Claire Hunter said: “She’s very popular with all the kids, staff and parents. We are sad to see her go. It’ll be a big change for us all.”
Ms Carswell previously taught at Duloch PS and Caskieberran PS.