Fife primary school rewards good citizens

Five people in the Falkland Primary School community have been recognised as good citizens.

At an awards presentation last week, head teacher Laura Munro, with the help of community constable PC Phil Parker, handed out an award and four certificates to folk – parents, volunteers, pupils, staff – who have made a difference to the school.

The awards are voted for by the community once per year.

Mrs Kotlewski, a pupil support assistant, Ms Brand, a teacher, and Linnea Hoffmann-Johnson, a P3 pupil, received certificates, while Bella Ballantyne, also in P3, collected the Good Citizen Award.

The fourth certificate was given to PC Parker, much to his surprise.

He was praised for making Falkland a “safer place” and “being generous with his time in the school”.

PC Parker, thanking the children and staff, described it as the “best moment I’ve had since I joined the police”.

“Times like this make it special being an officer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs Kotlewski was praised for her “friendly help and exceptional attitude” and for being “kind and caring”. Ms Brand, who only joined the school in August, was described as “awesome”, with Ms Munro adding: “She has made herself a valued member of our Falkland team.”

Linnea was described as the “best friend you could ever hope for” and “very kind, very good, friendly and sensible”.

Bella was in floods of tears after Ms Munro announced that she had been voted to pick up the Good Citizen Award.

“The children all consider her a friend,” said Ms Munro. “She goes around the school in a happiness bubble. You make the world a better place.”

The Good Citizen Awards were established in 2015 by police in north east Fife in order to promote good behaviour and make the community safer. A number of schools in the area take part in the scheme.

Speaking after the presentation, Ms Munro told the Herald: “It recognises our whole school community. It’s recognising the good work. It’s a lovely way of acknowledging their part they’ve played in our world. Congratulations to all of our winners, in particular Bella. She’s a super wee girl and a pleasure to have in our school.”