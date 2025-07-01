Fife primary school welcomes praise in inspectors’ report

A Fife primary school has welcomed the report following an inspection which praised a number of its qualities.

St. Patrick’s Primary School in Lochgelly was visited by HMIe inspectors from Education Scotland in April, and their report has now been published. The school received a commendable rating of ‘good’ for leadership of change, learning, teaching and assessment and ensuring wellbeing, equality and inclusion.

The inspection team highlighted the pupils as respectful, kind and caring and recognised that the children are proud of their school and very welcoming to visitors. The team also found the following strengths in the school’s work:

All staff use the school vision, values and aims very well to build strong relationships with children, parents, partners and each other. They have established an inclusive culture which supports the whole school community to work together effectively to improve outcomes for children.

St Patrick's Primary School in Lochgelly (Pic: Google Maps)

All staff are enthusiastic about professional learning and improving their skills and knowledge. Staff work together as an effective team and use their deep knowledge of children’s circumstances to help them with their attendance, wellbeing and learning.

Fiona Millar, headteacher, said: "We are extremely proud that our school’s strong relationships, deep knowledge of our children, families and inclusive culture has been recognised by the inspection team.

“Our children’s excellent manners, welcoming attitude and sense of pride in their school truly reflects our school values, and I am delighted that our highly effective staff team was highlighted as a strength. Together, we are creating a school where we work together as a whole school community to improve outcomes for our children.”

Areas for improvement noted by inspectors said the headteacher and staff should develop further their approaches to evaluating the quality of the school’s work, and staff should continue to develop approaches to learning and teaching, working together to plan and deliver learning approaches that meets the needs of all children, including those who require additional support.

Alan Cumming, Fife Council education manager, said: “We are delighted that the kind, caring and respectful children have been complimented in this report. This is testament to the hard work of the staff and families in creating an inclusive culture not only within the school, but within the community..”

The inspectors said they were confident that the school has the capacity to continue to improve and will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.