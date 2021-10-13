The scheme is run between Fife Council’s Culture of Enterprise Programme and Fife College.

Demand for the course has doubled since last year, with 36 primary schools now registered to take part.

The 16 high-tech 3D printers, procured by Fife College and Fife Council Economic Development, will be shared amongst the schools.

Each school will have a loan period of 16 weeks, allowing plenty of time for the teachers to cover a range of lesson material created by Fife College.

Kirkcaldy business Peachy Keen has also supported the programme, developing video content to showcase the possibilities that can be achieved with a 3D printer.

The pupils taking part are all in primary five to seven from schools across Fife, including Kinghorn Primary, Auchtertool Primary and Denend Primary in Cardenden, and it is expected that by the end of the programme students will have developed a product.

Fife College and Fife Council’s economic development team recognise the importance of the technological device as an educational tool to complement the curriculum.

Rebecca Blyth, academic and quality manager in the computing and technologies department, said: “Our course allows students to learn how to make their own creations, from drawing and modelling all the way through to printing their own 3D creation.

“Technology is changing the way we live and work, and techniques such as 3D modelling and printing will no doubt be a key part of many jobs in the future.”

