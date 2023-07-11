Tesco’s £5 million Stronger Starts scheme will help school pupils and children’s groups by providiing equipment for healthy activities or nutritious food and activities - such as breakfast clubs or snacks, to support young people’s physical health and mental wellbeing.

Tesco customers are encouraged to show support for their local school or children’s group by dropping their blue Tesco token into the relevant voting box as they leave stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jason Tarry, Tesco UK chief executive officer, said: “Helping schools and children’s groups access the food and resources they need is vitally important in getting children a stronger start in life. Children with enough food have more energy, better concentration, and ultimately achieve more too.

Tesco are backing the multi-million pound Stronger Start scheme (Pic: Submitted)

“As a business that is at the heart of communities across the country, we know that urgent action is needed to support the development and prospects of young people. We hope our initiative will help families that are struggling to keep children fed and active.”

Tesco are working in conjuction with Groundswork’s UK, a community charity.

Graham Duxbury, Groundwork’s UK chief executive, said: “Since 2016, working with Tesco, we’ve supported more than 50,000 groups making life better in their local communities. Recently we’ve seen how schools and other groups supporting young people have been playing a much bigger role in ensuring children are getting a healthy start to the day and getting access to spaces and services to support physical activity and mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Family budgets are tight and school budgets are tight, but it’s so important that children stay fed, fit and focused, so we’re delighted to be able to prioritise these activities in the new Stronger Starts programme.”

Also supporting the scheme is KISS FM presenter, Jordan Banjo, who said: “It’s hard for kids to dream big when they’re hungry but by nominating your local school or children’s group, you can make a massive difference to the lives of thousands of youngsters.”