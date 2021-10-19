Fife pupils to embrace creativity through 3D printer programme
A 3D Printer Programme, run in partnership between Fife Council’s Culture of Enterprise Programme and Fife College, has been expanded to encourage the development of digital and creative skills amongst the region’s young people.
Demand for the course has doubled since last year, with 36 primary schools now registered to take part.
Each school will have a loan period of 16 weeks for the 3D printers, allowing plenty of time for the teachers to cover a range of lesson material created by Fife College.
Local business Peachy Keen has also supported the programme, developing video content to showcase the possibilities that can be achieved with a 3D printer.
The pupils taking part are all in P5-7 and it is expected that by the end of the programme students will have conceptualised, visualised and developed a product.
Currently, 3D printers have been distributed to the following schools: Leslie, Auchertool, Carnegie, St Agatha’s, St Serf’s, Kinghorn, Inverkeithing, Denend, Kettle, St Pauls, Dairsie, Crossgates and Pittencrieff.
Rebecca Blyth, academic and quality manager in the Computing and Technologies Department at Fife College, said: “We’re so pleased to see pupils enjoying the 3D printing course for a second year.
"Our course allows students to learn how to make their own creations, from drawing and modelling all the way through to printing their own 3D creation.
“At Fife College we understand how important STEM skills will be to our economy. It is fundamental we help inspire youngsters into learning more about this area."
Pamela Stevenson, service manager at Fife Council Economic Development, said: “3D printers are an important and useful educational tool and so, through this programme we are trying to encourage students to create designs from initial concept, right through to the final product.
"Bringing designs to life through 3D printers, will generate excitement amongst the young people, but importantly, it also creates an understanding of the design process, can be used by teachers to complement the curriculum, encourages creativity, and opens doors to new possibilities of learning, whilst also helping with real-time problem solving.”