The secondary school provides a wide range of activities to boost the wellbeing of pupils and staff, including a CALM club and resilience groups for young people, and a “Helping Us, Helping Them” programme to help the emotional wellbeing of staff members as well as events such as “cheesecake Tuesday” and “bake and blether”.

It gas also provided training for a group of wellbeing ambassadors from all year groups and led in Fife Council programmes such as “What Makes You Unique” which will be highlighted throughout the authority from March to June of 2023.

Mental health first aid training has started for all young people and adults interested in the topic by three of staff to its cluster primary schools and to colleagues and pupils from Balwearie High School in Kirkcaldy.

Levenmouth Academy.

Ruth McFarlane , headteacher said: “I am extremely proud of everyone involved in the wide range of initiatives across the school community which are contributing towards improved wellbeing and mental health.”

A focal point of the school’s mental health and wellbeing provision is to provide effective support and signposting to young people and adults experiencing negative emotional wellbeing or problems with their mental health.

Rachel C. Boyle, Dean of Leeds Beckett’s Carnegie School of Education, said: “The achievement of the Mental Health award is a demonstration of the school's significant commitment to improving children's and staff’s mental health and wellbeing.

It is also a commitment to developing practices in school that seek to improve awareness and expertise in creating safe and secure learning environments in which all children can truly fulfil their potential. This award is one that all staff can be truly proud of”.

Nationally, more than 1000 schools have signed up to take part in the mental health award.

Dean Johnstone, founder and CEO of Minds Ahead said: “It is thrilling and humbling to learn about Levenmouth Academy and the many other schools

