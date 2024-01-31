Fife school ordered to make urgent improvements after "serious" concerns raised over quality of care

The Care Inspectorate has issued an Improvement Notice to Hillside School in Aberdour.

The Care Inspectorate has identified “serious and significant concerns” over the safety of students during an inspection at Hillside School in Aberdour.

The watchdog issued the school with an Improvement Notice on Monday, setting out a list of urgent recommendations to be completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for Hillside said they are “committed to make the necessary improvements”.

Hillside School provides 52-week residential care and education for young people aged between eight and 19 who have complex and/or additional support needs.

The Care Inspectorate has ordered the school to review “approved restraint techniques” by February 16 and to ensure no child or young person is subject to restraint unless it is the “only practicable means” of securing their welfare and safety.

All instances of restraint should be recorded and incidents of improper use “dealt with appropriately”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other improvements to be carried out include reviewing and developing the school’s child and adult protection practice and ensuring there are effective systems in place for the identification, assessment, analysis, management and mitigation of risk.

The school was also criticised for its level and quality of staffing and its lack of “scrutiny and oversight” of care provision with recommendations included in the Improvement Notice to improve these aspects too.

If the improvements are not met, the Care Inspectorate say it may result in them making a proposal to cancel the school’s registration.

A spokesperson for the Care Inspectorate said: “An inspection has identified serious and significant concerns about the quality of care experienced by young people at Hillside School in Fife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for young people, their families and staff at the service.

“However, our first priority is always the health and wellbeing of young people.

"Because of our concerns about the safety of young people we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made within a specified timeframe.

“We are working closely with partners including relevant local authorities and Education Scotland to ensure that young people experience appropriate care during this difficult time."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad