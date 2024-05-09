Fife school pupils make history burying time capsules at Levenmouth's new railway stations

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from two Fife primary schools have made their own little bit of history by burying time capsules at the new Cameron Bridge and Leven stations.

Children from all year groups at Methilhill Primary were invited by Network Rail to collect and create items for their time capsule which was buried at Cameron Bridge to mark the completion of the new station.

Pupils at Parkhill Primary collated contents for their version before it was buried in the grounds at Leven station.

As well as seeing the new station facilities, the children spoke to members of the project team about the construction of the stations and the new railway.

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, with Methilhill Primary pupils Lily Wren (P1); Riley Semple (P2); Dawid Rzepka (P5) and Sophia Ballon (P7) burying the school's time capsule at the new Cameron Bridge station. (Pic: Network Rail)

The school children were joined by local MSPs Jenny Gilruth and David Torrance for the time capsule ceremony which marked 25 days until the return of passenger services on the route on June 2.

Among the items included in the Methilhill time capsule are a Methilhill Marvel teddy, a Methil Moggie ornament, photos of each class, photos of children’s favourite things and some writing by pupils about what they would like to be in the future.

Helen Thomson, principal teacher at Methilhill Primary, said: “The pupils were eager to be involved in burying the time capsule. Each class took time to carefully consider what they thought would be of interest should it be discovered many years from now.

“Seeing the new station being built has offered an insight into the delivery of a large engineering project but it has also started conversations about how the railway will benefit them and their community in the future.”

MSPs David Torrance and Jenny Gilruth with pupils from Parkhill Primary burying a time capsule at the new Leven station. Pupils pictured are Arden Soutar (P1); Aria Soutar (P4); Kasey Edwards (P4); Archie Masson (P3) and Rory Masson (P7) (Pic: Network Rail)

Things included in the Parkhill capsule include pupils’ drawings of themselves, a school tie, a school sticker and school award, Lego, a calculator and a Match Attax football card.

Jill McEwan, headteacher at Parkhill Primary said: “Putting together the time capsule has helped our pupils think about the future and what the return of the railway could mean for them.

“A great deal of thought from all of the pupils went in to choosing each item for the time capsule and we hope that it will provide a fitting snap-shot of the time when the railway returned to Levenmouth.”

Jenny Gilruth, MSP for Glenrothes, said: “It is great to think that the primary school pupils of today won’t really know of a Leven or Cameron Bridge without a station when they set of into the world of work, training or further education and all of the opportunities that the railway can help open up for them in the future.

"We heard from the pupils about all of the things that have gone into the time capsules but more importantly, how the process of putting them together has triggered discussions about how they see their futures and what the railway could mean for them.”

David Torrance, MSP for Kirkcaldy, said: “It’s been fantastic to watch the railway and the stations take shape over the last couple of years and we are now counting the days until it opens. Seeing the children in the station brings home the reality of what has been delivered here. The railway is transformational for the communities it serves and life-changing for the people it will benefit – and no one more so than the young people from this part of Fife.”

Joe Mulvenna, Network Rail’s project manager of the Levenmouth Rail Link added: “The return of the railway to these communities for the first time in more than five decades is momentous and life-changing.

“The new stations provide the communities with facilities they can be proud of - acting as a catalyst for regeneration in the area and helping to boost the local economy in the future.