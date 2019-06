School summer holidays kick off across Scotland on Monday 1 July, stretching for seven weeks.

This is what Fife school summer holidays look like, as well as dates for the rest of the year.

Fife

Fife school summer holidays will begin on Monday 1 July and end on Tuesday 20 August.

The rest of the year for Fife pupils is as follows:

October holiday: Monday 7 Oct - Friday 18 Oct

In service day: Friday 15 Nov 2019

Christmas holiday: Monday 23 Dec - Friday 3 Jan (2020)