Fife school with just two pupils is mothballed

A Fife school won’t re-open after the summer holidays because it would only have two pupils.

The doors to Milton of Balgonie Primary, in Main Street, shut this week for the start of the school holidays, but the August re-opening has now been shelved.

The building has been mothballed by Fife Council, and the youngsters moved to Coaltown of Balgonie Primary.

It has a capacity for 75 pupils, but current numbers stand at ten and were due to drop to just two as parents agreed to move them to other schools.

Kevin Funnell, education service, said: “We’ll be mothballing the school this year.”