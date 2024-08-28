Fife school’s £14,000 boost to improvement its library facilities

By Danyel VanReenen, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:00 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2024, 17:03 BST
Crail Primary School is set to get a £14,900 cash boost for library improvements, new books, and an outdoor reading area.

North East area committee councillors unanimously approved the library funding at a meeting on Wednesday morning.

The money will be used by the school’s parent council to “upgrade and improve the current indoor school library” and to create an outdoor reading space within the school grounds.

Items to be purchased will upgrade the indoor area with new books, book shelving units, new seats and rugs,” said the report. “The creation of a new outdoor learning and reading area will require waterproof seating and outdoor storage.”

Pupils at Crail Primary will get better library facilities thanks to the funding (Pic: Pixabay/WokinghamLibraries)Pupils at Crail Primary will get better library facilities thanks to the funding (Pic: Pixabay/WokinghamLibraries)
The money will come from Crail Public Library Trust, which was set up in 2020 to transfer and disperse funds to “suitable third-party organisations”.

Crail Community Partnership previously indicated that it “may wish” to deliver a limited library service in the local community. However, as of May 2024, the Partnership had “no plans” to create a new library and was supportive of the funds going to the primary school.

