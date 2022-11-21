Teachers in Scotland have voted to strike in a dispute over pay.

Fife Council has informed parents and carers that all schools will be closed on this date if the planned industrial action goes ahead due to a significant reduction in staffing levels within schools.

Those services impacted include high schools, primary schools, special schools, nurseries and early learning and family nurture centres, additional support needs units, childcare services and the pupil support service.

The local authority said it is making arrangements related to free school meals and details will be issued through individual schools.

The planned strike this week comes as members of Scotland’s largest teachers’ union, the Educational Institute of Scotland (EIS), overwhelmingly rejected a below-inflation offer of five per cent, with 96 per cent of members voting in favour of strike action on a turnout of 71 per cent.

The union, which represents eight out of ten Scottish teachers, said members “have had enough of waiting” for an acceptable offer from Cosla and the Scottish Government. Another union, the Association of Headteachers and Deputes in Scotland (AHDS) will also strike on the same day if no agreement is reached before then.

All schools, educational and childcare facilities will open as normal on Friday, November 25.

Last week, the EIS also revealed plans for future strike dates in the new year should no resolution be found before then.

The union is calling on its primary, special schools (primary and primary/secondary) and early years teacher members to take another day of strike action on Tuesday, January 10 and its members in secondary and special schools (secondary only) and all associated professionals to strike on Wednesday, January 11.

Carrie Lindsay, Executive Director, Education & Children’s Services, said: “This strike is part of wider action relating to a national pay dispute. I fully appreciate how difficult it is for parents, carers and pupils when we have to close our schools, and I can only ask for their patience and understanding.

“We can’t know in advance how many of our teachers will join the planned strike action on Thursday. However, we do know that most union members voted in favour of action, so we expect a high level of participation.

“As you will understand, we can’t open our buildings to children and young people, or provide cover across all classes and subjects, without sufficient teachers. So, even though some staff may come to work, we’re unlikely to be able to run any educational facility safely.

“Therefore, to help families plan, we’ve made the difficult decision to close all Fife schools on Thursday 24 November. I know this may be challenging or inconvenient for many families.

“Pupil welfare remains our top priority and we’re particularly conscious of the ongoing cost of living crisis. We will make food available for anyone entitled to free school meals, and each school will be in touch with parents to let them know the arrangements for this.

“Our children and young people have access to a wide range of online learning resources and educational games, and more senior pupils will have work and study they can continue with, on their own, at home. Of course, we’ll update parents immediately if the dispute is resolved and plans change.”