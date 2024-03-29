Fife sculptor David Mach speaks with students at a Glenrothes high school
David grew up in Fife and went on to study at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art in Dundee and the Royal College of Art in London. His sculptures are created using materials not always associated with art, such as coat hangers, pins and matches and have been exhibited around the world.
During his visit to the Glenrothes school, 90 pupils heard Davi talk about how the industrial surroundings of his childhood home in Methil inspired him to create huge-scale sculptures and how his creative process has developed over the years, taking him to countries all over the world.
Pupils also received copies of David’s books, which he signed afterwards.
