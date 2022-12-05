The Scottish Secondary Teachers’ Association (SSTA) and NASUWT unions are striking for one day this week in each council area across Scotland in a dispute over pay.

The industrial action will take place in the Fife Council area on Thursday, while teachers in some other areas will walk out on Wednesday.

Fife Council has confirmed that all secondary schools and secondary pupil support centres will be closed to pupils for the day.

The Kingdom’s primary schools, nurseries, early learning and family nurture centres will be open as normal, as will out of school clubs.

Shelagh McLean, head of education for Fife Council, said: “This strike is part of wider action relating to a national pay dispute. I fully appreciate how difficult it is for parents, carers and pupils when we have to close our schools and I can only ask for their patience and understanding.

"We can’t know in advance how many of our teachers will join the planned strike action on Thursday. However, we do know that most union members voted in favour of action, so we expect a high level of participation.

"As you will understand, we can’t open our buildings to children and young people, or provide cover across all classes and subjects, without sufficient teachers. So even though some staff may come to work, we’re unlikely to be able to run any educational facility safely.”

The council said arrangements relating to free school meals will be issued through individual schools.

The latest strike action, which largely only impacts secondary schools, follows nationwide industrial action by members of EIS last month, which led to the closure of almost every school in Scotland.

The latest pay offer from the Scottish Government was formally rejected last Wednesday.

Unions were being offered a rise of between five per cent and 6.85 per cent, but they want ten per cent.

