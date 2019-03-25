Fife student gets to train at world class hotel school

A Glenrothes student was given the opportunity to train at a world class hotel school in Switzerland recently thanks to a prestigious scholarship.

Holly Wilkins (19), a HNC Hospitality student at Fife College, travelled to Lausanne in Switzerland thanks to a Hospitality Industry and Tourism (HIT) Scholarship award, to which the college applied.

Regarded as the best hospitality school in the world, Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne offers hospitality management programmes to students from across the globe.

HIT Scotland funds the all expenses trip for students to take part in a two-day programme at the school which covers all aspects of the hospitality industry using a blend of business presentations and hands on practical experience.

The fantastic trip will help Holly maximise her potential and give her the edge when she applies for further study or employment in the future.

Holly said: “I felt very lucky to have been picked for this scholarship and got so much out of this once in a life time experience. Lausanne caters for the luxury market and it was great to see how they operate especially front of house. We were a group of 20 students from across Scotland and I have formed new friendships and gained new skills and understanding that will stay with me.”

