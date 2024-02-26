Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jorja Mitchell from Cowdenbeath, Evie West from Glenrothes and Courtney Hickman from Leven have all been awarded the New Park Educational Trust Climate Change Scholarship of between £200 and £400 for the steps they are taking to help address the challenges of climate change.

Jorja, who is studying Advanced Certificate: Pathway to Social Sciences, was praised for her work showing the impact of humans on the climate.

She said: “I feel very excited about winning this scholarship. I will be spending the money on something to benefit my studies.”

Climate Change Scholarship Winners Jorja Mitchell, Evie West and Courtney Hickman (Pic: Fife College)

Evie West, studying NPA Trowel Trades, said: “I am delighted to have won this scholarship as it means when I leave college and gain employment in the construction sector, I can purchase all of the tools I may need.”

Her work highlighted how climate change could challenge her future employment prospects.

HNC: Police Studies student Courtney Hickman illustrated the climate emergency by creating visuals and writing moving words through her poetry.

She said: “I feel so happy and proud of myself that I have achieved something so great that I never thought I would. I will use the money towards becoming more independent, learn to drive and support my studies. This has given me just the boost I needed.”

The trio were praised for their work by Fife College.