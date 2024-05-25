Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fife College students have marked their scholarship success at a special ceremony.

A total of 143 students have been awarded scholarships by the Russell Trust to help them progress in their studies and future careers. Ranging from £50 to £300, the awards provide financial assistance for students to purchase essential equipment and resources for their educational journey.

Emma Russell, an NC Pathway to Social Sciences student from Kelty, said she will use the scholarship to help with costs for her assistance dog, six-year-old red & white setter Callie.

She said: “The money awarded has been invaluable in helping pay for Callie’s training. I cannot work at the moment as I await further tests and cannot drive just now either.

Students were able to celebrate their success at the event at Fife College’s Carnegie Conference Centre in Dunfermline. (Pic: Submitted)

“Callie helps me every day as she gives me the confidence to get going in the mornings and to use public transport. She helps keep me calm when I am in college and in time she will learn to alert me to impending seizures.”

Another winner, HNC Jewellery student Clark Rennie from Freuchie, said: “Winning the Russell Trust Scholarship means the world to me as it will provide the financial support needed to invest in CAD design tools and courses, allowing me to pursue my passion for jewellery design and elevate my skills in the field.”

Iona Russell, Trustee of the Russell Trust, said the Russel Trust was delighted to present the scholarship awards to the students.

