Fife students get some pet therapy to help calm exam nerves

Fife College students preparing for exams and end of year assessments had their nerves calmed thanks to Therapets.

Fife College Students’ Assocation (FCSA) arranged for Therapets’ Ralph, Holly, Izzy and Jilli to visit the Glenrothes campus last week for the first of three sessions.

The sessions, put on by Canine Concern Scotland Trust, aim to help reduce any worries students might have as the 2018/19 academic year draws to a close with exams, assessments and graded unit deadlines.

This is the second year that the trust has visited during exam period to provide come canine therapy.

HNC Broadcast Media student, Emily Hardie, was one student who dropped into the session. She said: “I’d had a bit of a stressful morning editing and was walking past the office when I saw them. I think it is a great idea to have them come into college.”

Carol Hunter, FCSA president, said: “As the end of the academic year approaches, students are working hard to complete their graded units and exams and we want to encourage them to take some time out to relax. Studies show that animals, and especially dogs, have a remarkable calming effect, so the therapets sessions give students a chance to ‘sit’, ‘paws’ and ‘fetch’ their thoughts.

“We are looking forward to the other sessions arranged in addition to other well-being incentives that we have organised to help students.”

Further sessions are planned at the FCSA offices at the Dunfermline Campus (May 9) and Kirkcaldy Campus (May 22).