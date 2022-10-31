Fife teacher's wellbeing initiative sees Scotland confirmed as the world's first Daily Mile Nation

Around 187,000 school children in all of Scotland’s local authority areas and more than a half of primary schools are now signed up to the Daily Mile – an initiative started by a teacher from Fife ten years ago.

The young people are getting active for at least 15 minutes a day meeting the criteria agreed with the Daily Mile Foundation.

The initiative is proven to improve the wellbeing of children as part of wider efforts to improve overall health and reduce the pressure on the NHS over winter.

Maree Todd, Public Health Minister, announced Scotland was the world's first Daily Mile Nation last week at an event in Inverness.

The Daily Mile was started by now retired headteacher Elaine Wyllie, from Burntisland, at the Stirling school she was teaching at in 2012 and it has grown every year.

Children are encouraged to run, jog or wheel outside with their friends for 15 minutes a day, with most children averaging a mile or more during that time.

From that initial school, The Daily Mile has spread extending beyond schools into communities and workplaces across Scotland and much further afield.

Ms Wylie said: “From one school in Stirling to Scotland becoming a Daily Mile Nation, I am incredibly proud of all the schools, teachers and children that have helped us achieve this milestone and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them and our partners across Scotland.

“The Daily Mile was created by children which I truly believe is why it has been so successful and is now reaching nearly four million children around the world."

Fiona Paterson, Daily Mile UK partnership manager, said: “In our joint strategy published in 2020, The Daily Mile Foundation and the Scottish Government set out the key targets which would signify that Scotland could be recognised as the world’s first Daily Mile nation.

"We are delighted to announce that these targets have been met and that the foundations have been laid for further work to continue to embed the INEOS backed Daily Mile across the country.”

Maree Todd, Public Health Minister, added: “We want Scotland to become a nation where more people are more active, more often.

"The benefits of instilling these habits early are plain to see – children will see the joy of walking, running or wheeling which will boost their health in the long term, and reduce the strain on our NHS.

"I try to do a Daily Mile whenever I can and there is no doubt I always feel better for it.

“I consider this initiative to be one of Scotland’s best exports – building on our success, other home nations and countries around the world are now embracing The Daily Mile initiative.