Fife youngsters' creative photography rewarded

Two students at Levenmouth Academy have been crowned the winners of a creative photography competition held in partnership with the Fife business, Pinpoint Ltd.

The competition, which sought to encourage creative thinking and photography skills among local schoolchildren, required participants to capture a photo that represented the theme of ‘Innovation’ – a core value of the award-winning staff safety system manufacturer.

Robyn Devaney, a first-year student at Levenmouth Academy, was awarded first and third place for her scenic images of Leven’s offshore wind turbine against the setting sun. Second-year pupil Jaxon Henderson took the second prize for his moonlit photograph of Leven’s newly opened railway station.

Pinpoint Ltd, the leading provider of staff alarm systems for the NHS and organiser of the competition, awarded Robyn a £250 Amazon voucher for her work and Jaxon a £100 voucher. Both received a Pinpoint goody bag which included a notebook, pens and a calendar – equipping the students for the next academic year.

Daniel Waring, CEO of Pinpoint Ltd, said of the competition:“A huge congratulations to Robyn and Jaxon - both submissions displayed remarkable talent and a deep understanding of the theme, innovation.

We’re looking forward to displaying both images in the Pinpoint HQ as a symbol of the business’ pioneering approach and commitment to delivering the highest standards in staff safety systems.”

Malcolm Peterson, Levenmouth Academy’s Principle Teacher STEM and DYW School co-ordinator, added:“We were highly impressed with all the photographs submitted for this competition. The students showcased immense creativity and technical ability, making it very hard to select a winner – they should all be very proud of themselves.

