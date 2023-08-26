Former S6 pupils at Fife high school signed off with a generous donation to help new students

The school prom was held in June and was judged to have been a great success.

This event was organised by pupils who have now left school, but who had started the year wanting to ensure everyone was included and had the opportunity to go to their prom.

They worked out both the pricing and a payment structure to ensure that anyone who wanted to go had access to the prom to mark the end of their time at the academy.

​Pictured (L-R) are: Charlotte Byrne, Tristan Bleak, Harry Ward and Mr Duncan. Submitted image

This work on supporting others has continued even beyond school with the recent presentation of a cheque to the school.

Having received the deposit back from the venue, the year group have decided to donate this money to the school to allow for the creation of an S6 Equity Fund. This money will be used to ensure everyone has the same level of access to formal Christmas dances, to support the hire of dresses or kilts and to then attend the prom if there are financial barriers to access.

Harry Ward, Tristan Bleak and Charlotte Byrne (former S6) presented Mr Duncan (Acting Rector) with the cheque to ensure the year started off on a positive note for all new S6 students.

Mr Duncan said: “I am absolutely overwhelmed by this act of generosity on the part of the former S6 pupils. This inclusive gesture is an important one and shows how they truly represent the values of the school.

"I am proud of all of our S6 who have now left for such a successful Prom and this donation will go a long way to ensuring all have fair access to school events in the future.”