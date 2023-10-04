Former staff and pupils’ huge fundraising effort for Kirkcaldy High School

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Friends of Kirkcaldy High School group have been raising funds since the year 2000, and have recently been able to make further donations for a range of activities.

Over the summer, the school benefited from funding that helped provide a first aid qualification for S6 students. They were also able to raise money to purchase equipment to allow pupils to complete their Duke of Edinburgh award and for resources for the humanities department.

Judith Kerr, a former deputy and now chair of Friends of Kirkcaldy High School, explained the group’s origins: “There was a reunion, followed by some celebrations for the millennium. From that a group of people who were anxious to support the school got together so Friends of Kirkcaldy High School was created.

Judith Kerr and Steven Hay from Friends of Kirkcaldy High School, and teacher Jennifer Davidson with pupils (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“A committee was appointed from former staff and former pupils and contact was made with people to create the group. It’s been on the go since 2000”.

The group originally focused on providing support to pupils and the school through tutoring and mentoring.

Judith said: “We were more sort of direct support. We spent several years mentoring because we were aware of the fact that young people going on to college and university maybe came from a family that did not have that experience. The first time we started really fundraising was when the school were trying to do shows and they required stage lighting, which obviously we didn't come up with a normal school budget”.

Judith said that the group is always seeking to enhance the learning experience for pupils.

She continued: “We bought new strips for the girls football team- different things like that. We always pay for the Dux medals for the prize giving ceremony. Things like that to keep these things going”.

Covid presented a number of problems for teachers, and Judith said the group was keen to support staff following that troubling period.

She explained: “We would like to find good ways to support the staff, to be honest. COVID was a very hard time for teachers and it wasn't necessarily recognised. Trying to teach and reteach the same things, you're doing it online and then half a class and then the other half the class. The support staff not being there as much as before meant they're really struggling”.

Chris McKay, rector at Kirkcaldy High School, heaped praise on the group.

He said: “Friends of Kirkcaldy High is an amazing support to us. In my time here as rector, I have been overwhelmed with the support, friendship and community spirit the group brings. Friends of Kirkcaldy High is passionate about KHS with the support it provides for our young people through fundraising, mentoring, invigilating and so much more.

“I would like to thank FoKHS for all that it has done and continues to do for the young people of Kirkcaldy High School. ”.