Formula Goblin Racing Teams 2025

It was a thrilling return to the track for our Formula Goblin Racing teams this year, as pupils from Denend Primary took part in the 2025 event at Cowdenbeath Racewall.

Two teams proudly represented the school: the P6 team, racing with our older, lighter vehicle, and the Mechanics’ Club team—an enthusiastic group from P5 to P7—competing in our newer, though slightly heavier, car.

After weeks of preparation and a last-minute push from the dedicated pupils, both cars were ready just in time. On Wednesday, April 2nd, excitement was high as team members arrived early to help load the cars onto trailers. Thanks to the generous support from Lochore Meadows Outdoor Learning Centre, a minibus and trailer were provided to transport the teams and equipment.

Once at the Racewall, nerves and anticipation built as the cars passed scrutineering and were issued their racing numbers—5 and 6. With no opportunity for warm-ups, the action began promptly at 10:15am. In a change from previous years, only drivers and their pushers were permitted on track for safety reasons, while cheering parents waved the school flag from the sidelines.

Who is going to win?

First up were the Slalom races. Despite having only practiced once in the playground, our drivers impressed with their sharp handling, avoiding cones and stopping confidently in the finishing zone. The Drag races followed, with powerful pushes from Evie, Fabio, and Mylo helping launch the cars off the line and keeping us competitive throughout.

After a well-earned lunch break, the final event—the Sprints—got underway. This year’s format featured staggered starts and longer, two-lap races around the oval track. Our young drivers rose to the challenge, demonstrating skill and determination. Although our older car faced a mechanical issue in its final race, the newer car made it through to the final and challenged the leading vehicle all the way. While overtaking wasn’t possible due to equal power, the team secured an impressive second place—earning admiration even from the winners, who admitted ours was the faster machine.

The day ended with a fantastic result for Denend: first and second place in the Drag races and a haul of five gleaming trophies—despite there being only three race categories! Final results are still to be confirmed online, but the excitement carried back to school, where pupils were welcomed with a “gauntlet of applause” from classmates lining the corridors in celebration. “It brought a tear to my eye,” said soon-to-retire Mrs. Dickson, watching the triumphant return.

Special thanks go to our generous sponsors, B&M Autos in Jamphlars and Atlantic Embroidery in Kelty, for their invaluable support in making this year’s success possible.