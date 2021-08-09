Say congratulations to a young person in your life with a free message in the paper (Monkey Business Images)

Although many students have not done exams due to the Covid pandemic, this is still a nervous time as they wait to learn their grades.

It is still the time of year when exam results drop through letterboxes or into email inboxes.

And we want to provide people with the chance to tell the world how proud they are of their special student.

It doesn’t matter whether the student in your life is receiving their National 5s, Highers, Advanced Highers, has completed a degree, or finished an apprenticeship.

We want to celebrate success of any kind. There will be students with lots of top grades, but we also think it is right to recognise the efforts of everyone who has worked hard and achieved the very best grade they could. Everyone deserves credit.

We know this last academic year has been incredibly challenging for everyone, but despite all this uncertainty and changes, students have done incredible things.

All you need to do is fill in this form and we will do the rest.

Just tell us your message in 50 words or less, who it is for, the town, city or village where they live and who it is from.

Please ensure you use full names, not nicknames. We will also need your contact details. We will not be able to publish any message sent without this information.

The closing date for messages will be 11pm on Thursday, August 19.

Once we have the messages, we will then publish them near the end of term.