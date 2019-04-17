Green fingered Glenrothes pupils to spruce up retirement development’s garden

A Glenrothes retirement housing development is to get a garden transformation courtesy of local primary pupils.

Primary seven pupils from Pitcoudie Primary School have reached out to Bield’s Inchkeith Court in the town, offering to renovate the development’s garden as part of a social enterprise project.

The budding gardeners will help to weed the garden, as well as plant flowers which pupils have been busy growing from seed.

Pupils will also place hand-painted stones in the garden, featuring their school crest alongside the development’s name.

Pauline Cunningham, retirement housing manager at Inchkeith Court, said: “We were absolutely thrilled when pupils from Pitcoudie Primary School sent us a letter asking if they could help us with our garden.

“The work they will do will enable our tenants to take full advantage of our outdoor space and features, such as the hand-painted stones which will add a lovely, personal touch to the garden.

“We’re very grateful that the school thought to reach out to us when thinking of community projects they could get involved with and hopefully they’ll learn some useful gardening skills along the way.”

The project forms part of a social enterprise initiative, with primary seven pupils pledging to undertake a variety of worthwhile community projects.

Pupils will display before and after pictures of the garden at a careers fair in May, showcasing their hard work to local businesses and cluster high schools.

Megan Burns, a teacher at Pitcoudie Primary School, said: “The children decided they wanted to start a project to benefit their local community. They felt strongly about brightening up someone else’s day and through various discussions the children decided that helping older members of the community would be something they would enjoy.

“We reached out in our local area and were thrilled to hear back from Inchkeith Court – we cannot wait to come down to do up the garden there.”