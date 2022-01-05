Greener Kirkcaldy help Fife College students cook up sustainable future
Fife College culinary arts students have been finding out more about the growing importance of plant-based foods thanks to Greener Kirkcaldy and the Climate Action Fife project.
The local community-led charity and development trust delivered a session to Level 5 professional cookery students on plant-based foods and recipes at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.
Led by Greener Kirkcaldy’s community chef Iain McLellan, the session, part of the Climate Action Fife’s ‘Climate Friendly Food’ activity, highlighted the growing popularity of plant-based cooking, which will be an increasingly important skill of future chefs.
Iain helped inspire the students with a demonstration and tasting of several plant-based dishes including, roasted cauliflower satay, mushroom lasagne, and vegan chocolate cupcakes.
Read More
The dishes were designed to show how to use plants to mimic meat, instead of using ‘meat substitutes’ which are often heavily processed.
Following the session, students will now take part in a class competition over the next few months producing dishes and products using plant-based ingredients.
Barry Scott, culinary arts lecturer at Fife College, said: “We were delighted to have Iain from Greener Kirkcaldy come in to deliver a session to our professional cookery students.
“The session was a fantastic opportunity for students to find out more about the growing importance of plant-based cooking, and the different types of skills required to produce these kinds of dishes.”
Iain McLellan, community chef at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “I really enjoyed speaking to the students, they were very open minded and interested in our discussion and tasting. I think the students went away feeling inspired and interested in cooking with plant-based ingredients.”