Greener Kirkcaldy help Fife College students cook up sustainable future

The local community-led charity and development trust delivered a session to Level 5 professional cookery students on plant-based foods and recipes at the college’s Kirkcaldy campus.

Led by Greener Kirkcaldy’s community chef Iain McLellan, the session, part of the Climate Action Fife’s ‘Climate Friendly Food’ activity, highlighted the growing popularity of plant-based cooking, which will be an increasingly important skill of future chefs.

Iain helped inspire the students with a demonstration and tasting of several plant-based dishes including, roasted cauliflower satay, mushroom lasagne, and vegan chocolate cupcakes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Led by Greener Kirkcaldy’s Community Chef Iain McLellan, the session, part of the Climate Action Fife’s ‘Climate Friendly Food’ activity, highlighted the growing popularity of plant-based cooking, which will be an increasingly important skill of future chefs.

The dishes were designed to show how to use plants to mimic meat, instead of using ‘meat substitutes’ which are often heavily processed.

Following the session, students will now take part in a class competition over the next few months producing dishes and products using plant-based ingredients.

Barry Scott, culinary arts lecturer at Fife College, said: “We were delighted to have Iain from Greener Kirkcaldy come in to deliver a session to our professional cookery students.

Iain helped inspire the students with a demonstration and tasting of several plant-based dishes including, roasted cauliflower satay, mushroom lasagne, and vegan chocolate cupcakes.

“The session was a fantastic opportunity for students to find out more about the growing importance of plant-based cooking, and the different types of skills required to produce these kinds of dishes.”

Iain McLellan, community chef at Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “I really enjoyed speaking to the students, they were very open minded and interested in our discussion and tasting. I think the students went away feeling inspired and interested in cooking with plant-based ingredients.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.