Across Scotland, thousands of students will soon be opening their exam results - and starting to make a solid plan for what will come next.

SQA results day is now just days away, falling on Tuesday, August 5 this year. As Highers results roll in, so too will the outcomes of conditional university offers, for the many students hoping to use them as a springboard to launch themselves into the next step of their academic journey.

Others, including those who applied after the deadline and those who didn’t get the grades they might have hoped, will have another shot at being matched up with a university that works for them through the Clearing process. Fortunately for them, Scotland has no shortage of excellent universities, even when compared to others across the UK.

With results day in mind, we’ve revisited The Guardian’s latest university league table for 2025. This prestigious ranking gives most of the UK’s 160-odd universities an overall score out of 100 based on a range of different metrics, including current student’s satisfaction with both teaching and feedback, the school’s staff-to-student ratio, how much money the institution spends per student, the average UCAS entry score for new starters, the percentage of first year students continuing on to their second year of study - and even graduate career prospects.

We looked at how each of Scotland’s universities fared, to create a useful guide for this year’s upcoming cohort of university students. Our list is limited to institutions that achieved a score of more than 50 out of 100, according to The Guardian’s metric.

It is worth noting, however, that a few schools didn’t appear in the overall rankings, which the paper says is due to not enough data being available. It’s also important to remember that a low score overall doesn’t mean that a university won’t be a good place for you to study. Rankings can jump around year-on-year based on factors like extra funding - and even universities with lower overall rankings will often rank very highly for specific courses.

Here were the Scottish universities that made the cut:

1 . University of St Andrews Taking out Scotland’s top spot for 2025, this prestigious institution in St Andrews, Fife, is Scotland’s oldest university - and is also thought to also be one of the oldest English-speaking universities in the world. It was ranked 2nd overall across the UK, with The Guardian giving it an exceptional score of 98.6 out of 100. | Peter Thompson/Heritage Images/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . University of Aberdeen Another historic university, Aberdeen came in second place for Scotland, and was ranked 12th overall in the UK. The Guardian gave it a score of 73.3 out of 100. | UoA/Supplied Photo Sales

3 . University of Glasgow The University of Glasgow is Scotland’s third highest-ranking university. It ranked 14th overall across the UK, with The Guardian giving it a score of 68.9 out of 100. | Fabian Bleh/Wirestock Creators/Adobe Stock Photo Sales