Here's how Fife Council schools performed with pupil exam results

Across Scotland, 39 per cent of school leavers in 2022 had gained at least five Highers, or equivalent, according to the latest data on exam results.

But how has exam performance among pupils in high schools across Fife fared? Here we take a look at the Kingdom’s secondary schools and where they sit in relation to schools from across the country.

Each school has been measured on the percentage pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational ‘gold standard’ of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022, based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.

The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils.

Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.

The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.

1 . Madras College, St Andrews Fifty-one per cent of students leaving Madras in 2022 had achieved five or more Highers. It had the highest percentage of leavers achieving this level of performance in Fife and the 55th highest attainment level across Scotland. Photo: na Photo Sales

2 . Waid Academy, Anstruther Forty-four per cent of pupils leaving Waid in 2022 achieved five or more Highers. The performance makes the top 100 in Scotland, with the school sitting 95th. Photo: Jamie Callaghan Photo Sales

3 . Inverkeithing High School Forty-one per cent of pupils leaving Inverkeithing High in 2022 achieved five or more Highers. It sits 120th nationally on this level of attainment. Photo: Gordon Holmes Photo Sales

4 . Dunfermline High School, Dunfermline In 2022, 40 per cent of students leaving Dunfermline High had achieved five or more Highers. It's figures place it 132nd from schools across Scotland. Photo: Gordon Holmes Photo Sales