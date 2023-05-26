Here's how Fife Council schools performed with pupil exam results
But how has exam performance among pupils in high schools across Fife fared? Here we take a look at the Kingdom’s secondary schools and where they sit in relation to schools from across the country.
Each school has been measured on the percentage pupils who received the Scottish Government’s educational ‘gold standard’ of five Highers, or their equivalent, in 2022, based on data published by the Scottish Government on its own website. Where schools are tied, we have looked at the share of pupils passing four or more Highers, then three or more if necessary, to determine the ranking.
The exam result data shows which schools and council areas have the most successful pupils.
Exam league tables do not rank schools from ‘best to worst’, as they do not take into account factors such as teaching quality, the number of pupils with special educational needs or whether the school serves a disadvantaged area.
The Scottish Government says presenting exam performance figures in league tables is “misleading” because it overlooks such aspects but we have published them to provide parents with important information they can consider alongside inspection reports and other ways to assess the quality of local schools.