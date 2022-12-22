High marks for Fife primary school

Newport Primary’s children and staff were praised by inspectors.

The Education Scotland inspection also noted that the children have a genuine say in improving their learning and the life of the school.

An inspection report published this week recognised the “highly effective leadership of the headteacher and principal teacher, and the high quality of leadership at all levels”, and the imspectors were impressed by the way the dedicated staff team worked closely to ensure that all children felt included, valued and well cared for across the nursery and primary classes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report praised the nurturing, welcoming ethos, and the strong support of parents, specialist teachers and community partners, which helped enrich and add value to the children’s learning experiences.

The reported also highlighted the successful approaches to teaching children about the skills they will need for life beyond school and the world of work.

Areas for improvement included the need to continue to develop approaches to assessment and moderation of children’s attainment to ensure that higher achieving children across the nursery and school are challenged to make the best possible progress.