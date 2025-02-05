How extra funding has helped a Kirkcaldy primary school raise attainment and achievement

A primary school in Kirkcaldy has been held up as great example of how to raise attainment and achievement, through the use of PEF - Pupil Equity Funding.

Jenny Gilruth MSP for Glenrothes, and Cabinet Secretary for education and skills went to Fair Isle to see how it has gone about using the additional funding to help those who are, or are at risk of, getting left behind.

The school got £215,600 through PEF from the Scottish Government, and used some of it to raise attainment in literacy, numeracy and health and well-being, in addition to working to ensure better outcomes for everyone. The targeted funding is for each child in P1-S3 who is eligible, however, headteacher Victoria Bell has the discretion to make decisions about which children would benefit most from any particular intervention.

She explained: “We have used the PEF in a number of different ways, to help individuals and families right across the school. A key factor in the improvement being seen in attainment is certainly the school Nurture Base.

Jenny Gilruth with headteacher Victoria Bell (Pic: Submitted)

“It is aimed at raising attainment for individual children who have difficulties coping full time in class, but it also has advantages for other children in the class, by decreasing interrupted teaching time. Children are supported and mentored in classes to make positive choices about behaviour and learning whilst building skills with self-regulation, social and emotional wellbeing and learning.

“We are building skills with the children to improve self-regulation and social and emotional wellbeing. We have definitely seen the progress of this targetted support - one small group of 7 year olds who had been reading below, or well below, the average for their age were all reading at or above average within three months.

" The funding has allowed us to target work at those most in need, while also having a positive effect on other learners.”

The school also has a list of other unique and innovative projects which are targeting inequalities.

A family worker supports families with issues -such as housing concerns, finance, training opportunities, etc - and to help at the breakfast club, support adult courses, run pupil and parent groups, and other activities.

A daily breakfast club gives pupils a healthy start to the day, making them ready to learn, and there is increased family engagement in school and life skills, through employability skills, workshops to develop skills, adult education classes within the school and links with agencies to host events such as Woman’s Aid, DAPL, and Our Minds Matter

Ms Gilruth hailed the school’s “fantastic work.”

She added: “It was a real privilege to meet the staff, pupils and parents at Fair Isle. We know that this extra funding from the Scottish Government has had a transformative impact across Scotland’s school.

The fund is helping to empower headteachers to take the right decisions for their schools - it’s being used across the country to Improve attendance, strengthen school engagement and reduce the cost of the school day.

“We have received very clear feedback from headteachers on the importance of PEF in helping them to be creative and flexible in how they can best provide this support and that’s why we are committed to providing up to £1billion in the Scottish Attainment Challenge across this Parliament.”