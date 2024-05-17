In pictures: Fife high schools enjoying sporting success

We asked all our high schools to send in photographs of their youngsters who have spent months training and playing a variety of sports.
Here’s those which were contributed.
1. St Leonards, St Andrews
St Leonards has delivered a Community Youth Rugby Partnership in collaboration with Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews since 2017. The squads are hugely successful on the pitch, with players going on to play at a professional level. This season, the Under 16 squad have shown remarkable prowess, winning against several Scottish schools including Lasswade High School and Strathendrick RFC. Photo: UGC
2. St Leonards, St Andrews
The Under 12 Football Team have enjoyed practising together and building close friendships whilst also competing against other local teams, including their most recent game against Clifton Hall School, with pupil Ewan W scoring a brace for St Leonards. Photo: UGC
3. St Leonards, St Andrews
St Leonards Girls Football Team recently put their training into practice, playing a fixture against Mary Erskine School. The pupils managed to score an impressive five goals, showcasing their hard work and dedication. Photo: UGC
4. St Leonards, St Andrews
The St Leonards Seniors Hockey team features our most talented players in the Sixth Form. The team played in a variety of fixtures this season including games against Queen Victoria School, Albyn School and High School of Dundee. Their successful season ended on a high, with an exciting 3-2 win against St Margaret’s School! Photo: UGC