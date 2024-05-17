In pictures: Fife high schools enjoying sporting success

1 . St Leonards, St Andrews

St Leonards has delivered a Community Youth Rugby Partnership in collaboration with Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews since 2017. The squads are hugely successful on the pitch, with players going on to play at a professional level. This season, the Under 16 squad have shown remarkable prowess, winning against several Scottish schools including Lasswade High School and Strathendrick RFC. Photo: UGC