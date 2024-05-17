At St Leonards Madras Rugby Club, the players share ex-professional coaches and training facilities, setting our teams up for success. The players take part in a variety of competitive fixtures throughout the season and we are particularly proud of the Under 15’s recent win against High School of Dundee.At St Leonards Madras Rugby Club, the players share ex-professional coaches and training facilities, setting our teams up for success. The players take part in a variety of competitive fixtures throughout the season and we are particularly proud of the Under 15’s recent win against High School of Dundee.
In pictures: Fife high schools enjoying sporting success

By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th May 2024, 06:00 BST
Schools across the Kingdom have been celebrating sporting success on the pitch, courts and in the gym.

We asked all our high schools to send in photographs of their youngsters who have spent months training and playing a variety of sports.

Here’s those which were contributed.

Well done to them all.

St Leonards has delivered a Community Youth Rugby Partnership in collaboration with Madras Rugby Club in St Andrews since 2017. The squads are hugely successful on the pitch, with players going on to play at a professional level. This season, the Under 16 squad have shown remarkable prowess, winning against several Scottish schools including Lasswade High School and Strathendrick RFC.

1. St Leonards, St Andrews

The Under 12 Football Team have enjoyed practising together and building close friendships whilst also competing against other local teams, including their most recent game against Clifton Hall School, with pupil Ewan W scoring a brace for St Leonards.

2. St Leonards, St Andrews

St Leonards Girls Football Team recently put their training into practice, playing a fixture against Mary Erskine School. The pupils managed to score an impressive five goals, showcasing their hard work and dedication.

3. St Leonards, St Andrews

The St Leonards Seniors Hockey team features our most talented players in the Sixth Form. The team played in a variety of fixtures this season including games against Queen Victoria School, Albyn School and High School of Dundee. Their successful season ended on a high, with an exciting 3-2 win against St Margaret’s School!

4. St Leonards, St Andrews

