In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes at Kirkcaldy area schools for 2022

Going to primary school for the very first time is an exciting time in any young person’s life.

By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago

Our photographer was out capturing these images of Primary 1 classes at schools across the Kirkcaldy area as the youngsters start out on their educational journey. This year the children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.

1. Kirkcaldy - Fife - DYSART PS - P1 pupils JAXON MOWBRAY, age 4 & ELLA LOWE, age 5 credit- Fife Photo Agency

KIRKCALDY. Dysart Primary School. P1 pupils Jaxon Mowbray, age 4, and Ella Lowe, age 5. Fife Free Press P1 photograph supplement 2022 cover photograph. Pic Walter Neilson.

Photo: Walter Neilson

2. Aberdour

Aberdour P1

Photo: Walter Neilson

3. Burntisland

Burntisland P1C

Photo: Walter Neilson

4. Burntisland

Burntisland P1H.

Photo: Walter Neilson

Kirkcaldy