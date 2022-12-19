In pictures: The new Primary 1 classes at Kirkcaldy area schools for 2022
Going to primary school for the very first time is an exciting time in any young person’s life.
By Fiona Dobie
4 minutes ago
Our photographer was out capturing these images of Primary 1 classes at schools across the Kirkcaldy area as the youngsters start out on their educational journey. This year the children have been fantastic and, some of the teachers too, in getting their photographs taken.
To buy a copy of a photograph click here
Page 1 of 9