New graduates take part in the traditional procession around St Salvator's Quadrangle.
New graduates take part in the traditional procession around St Salvator's Quadrangle.

In pictures: University of St Andrews Graduation Week 2023

The sun shone last week as students at the University of St Andrews graduated on the completion of their studies.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 19th Jun 2023, 15:24 BST

Following ceremonies each day in the Younger Hall, new graduates took part in the academic procession to St Salvator's Quad. The celebrations throughout the week saw students mark their achievements with friends, family and academic staff.

Here are a selection of photographs from the week’s events.

Professor Anneila Sargent, who was brought up in Burntisland, was awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc) from the University of St Andrews in recognition of her major contribution to astronomy.

1. University of St Andrews Graduation 2023

Professor Anneila Sargent, who was brought up in Burntisland, was awarded a Doctor of Science (DSc) from the University of St Andrews in recognition of her major contribution to astronomy. Photo: University of St Andrews

Photo Sales
Joseph Brennan, from the Lake District, celebrated gaining a First in a five-year integrated Masters (MPhys) in Astrophysics. Joseph, who hopes to have a career in the space industry, is pictured celebrating with girlfriend and Student Ambassador Patricia Helpap, from Bavaria.

2. University of St Andrews Graduation 2023

Joseph Brennan, from the Lake District, celebrated gaining a First in a five-year integrated Masters (MPhys) in Astrophysics. Joseph, who hopes to have a career in the space industry, is pictured celebrating with girlfriend and Student Ambassador Patricia Helpap, from Bavaria. Photo: University of St Andrews

Photo Sales
Romanian-born Maria Sandu, who moved to Scotland with her husband after falling in love with the country, celebrated her graduation success with her eight-year-old son Edan and husband Iordan. Over the past four years, Maria has juggled studying part-time for an MA (Gen) in Combined studies with a full-time job as an Aviation Officer at Edinburgh airport and looking after three young children.

3. University of St Andrews Graduation 2023

Romanian-born Maria Sandu, who moved to Scotland with her husband after falling in love with the country, celebrated her graduation success with her eight-year-old son Edan and husband Iordan. Over the past four years, Maria has juggled studying part-time for an MA (Gen) in Combined studies with a full-time job as an Aviation Officer at Edinburgh airport and looking after three young children. Photo: University of St Andrews

Photo Sales
Sophia Rink was able to mark achieving an MLitt in Romantic and Victorian Studies, two-and- a half years after having to graduate virtually due to the Covid pandemic. The Canadian is one of 73 students Class of 2020 and 2021 who finally took to the stage in the Younger Hall to receive their degree certificates in person. Sophia, from Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, had been due to graduate in December 2020.

4. University of St Andrews Graduation 2023

Sophia Rink was able to mark achieving an MLitt in Romantic and Victorian Studies, two-and- a half years after having to graduate virtually due to the Covid pandemic. The Canadian is one of 73 students Class of 2020 and 2021 who finally took to the stage in the Younger Hall to receive their degree certificates in person. Sophia, from Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, had been due to graduate in December 2020. Photo: University of St Andrews

Photo Sales
