In pictures: University of St Andrews Graduation Week 2023

4 . University of St Andrews Graduation 2023

Sophia Rink was able to mark achieving an MLitt in Romantic and Victorian Studies, two-and- a half years after having to graduate virtually due to the Covid pandemic. The Canadian is one of 73 students Class of 2020 and 2021 who finally took to the stage in the Younger Hall to receive their degree certificates in person. Sophia, from Saskatoon in Saskatchewan, had been due to graduate in December 2020. Photo: University of St Andrews