This helps children to settle and be relaxed in their nursery environment.

The Education Scotland inspectors said the children at the nursery were happy and confident in their interactions and play, and that the practitioners were keen to develop their understanding of how they could support young children to learn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inspection report stated: “This is resulting in the positive development of learning spaces, indoors and outdoors, that are improving the quality of children’s experiences.”

Peek-a-Boo Nursery provides a settled and relaxed environment.

A number of areas for improvement were identified and discussed with the manager and a representative from Fife Council.

These included the the need to continue to develop approaches for planning, assessing and monitoring the progress children make in their learning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

And practitioners should build on what children already know and can do to help them make increased progress in their learning.

The inspection report concluded: “We are confident that the setting has the capacity to continue to improve and so we will make no more visits in connection with this inspection.

Advertisement Hide Ad